Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Relationship Timeline: Dating, Wedding And Baby!

In 2016, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra first met during the wrap shoot of the movie Lust Stories
The love between the two blossomed when they were shooting for their first movie, Shershaah. Released in 2021, the film has Sidharth playing Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara playing his love interest, Dimple Cheema.
Despite several rumors, Kiara and Sidharth secretly dated for two years without revealing anything about their personal lives.
Sidharth proposed to Kiara during their vacation in Rome. During her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8, the actress revealed when Malhotra popped the question. “You know when Sid came to that episode (Koffee With Karan season 7), we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me. My parents weren't there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family."
On February 7, 2023, Kiara and Sidharth got married at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The wedding was a low-key affair attended by close friends and family.
On Feb 28, Kiara and Sidharth announced that they would be welcoming their first child in the coming months. The two shared the special news with a joint post on Instagram.
{{ primary_category.name }}