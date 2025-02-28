Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Relationship Timeline: Dating, Wedding And Baby!

Dreamy proposal

Sidharth proposed to Kiara during their vacation in Rome. During her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8, the actress revealed when Malhotra popped the question. “You know when Sid came to that episode (Koffee With Karan season 7), we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me. My parents weren't there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family."