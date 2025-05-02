Priyanka Chopra is returning to the Met Gala for the fifth time. The global star will reportedly be partnering with Olivier Rousteing of Balmain and also be wearing Bvlgari’s newest high jewellery collection on the red carpet. The Met Gala will take place on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. The fashion gala is considered one of the biggest nights for the fashion industry and has celebrities from all walks of life walking the red carpet.

Priyanka has been to Met four times earlier. She first appeared on the Met red carpet in 2017 and since then has turned heads at the fashion gala with her unique take on fashion.

Met Gala 2025 theme

This year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, celebrates the rich history of Black menswear, highlighting bold, colourful, and intricate designs that have shaped the fashion world.

The dress code encourages guests to embrace their creativity while honouring Black style icons.



Priyanka, known for her bold fashion choices, is expected to nail this theme with eyeball eyeball-grabbing look.

Other Indians at the Met Gala 2025

Priyanka is not the only Indian at the fashion gala this year. Bollywood’s star power is quite high this year at the event with superstar Shah Rukh Khan making his MET Debut. Giving him company are two other debutants- Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and mom-to-be Kiara Advani.

Rumours have it that industrialist Isha Ambani will also be attending the gala. Isha has attended the gala a few times previously as well.

