Met Gala 2024 Flashback! A look at best, weird and worst outfits of last year's fashion parade

Lizzo
The singer shocked the spectators when she walked out wearing a skin-toned corseted gown designed by Paris-based label Weinsanto for the 2024 Met Gala. She completed the look with a headpiece that surrounded her face and extended out in a flower shape. We love the corset, but the rest? Not so sure!
Lana Del Rey
Dressed in a custom design by Alexander McQueen’s Seán McGirr, Lana Del Rey returned to the Met Gala. She turned into an actual tree using natural hawthorn branches and draping them with a veil of sheer tulle.
Gwendoline Christie
The Game of Thrones star donned a custom gown designed by Maison Margiela’s John Galliano. While we love a theatrical couture, we can't help but wonder what's wrong with her hair. And did she not get the memo for the night? The theme is "The Garden of Time" and not "Dark Whimsy".
Rita Ora
The colour of Rita's bodysuit doesn't match her skin and looks slightly off, and the dress also doesn't look too flattering on the singer. We expect a lot more from you, Rita!
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt stepped out wearing a breathtaking Sabyasachi saree at the 2024 Met Gala.
Doja Cat
Can someone tell Doja Cat that it's the Met Gala and not Wet Gala? The singer arrived at the Met steps in a soaking wet T-shirt dress and a smudged makeup look. And fans have just one thing to say - why?
Kendall Jenner
Kendall wore a 1999 Givenchy Couture dress to the 2024 Met Gala. The gown featured several cutouts and fringe on the shoulders. While the dress looked okayish, it did not match the event's theme - "The Garden of Time".