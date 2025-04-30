It's that that time of the year. Fashion's biggest night, the Met Gala 2025 is upon us and many Indian celebrities will walk the red carpet along with global stars at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Celebs will be walking the red carpet this year to celebrate the forthcoming spring exhibit, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Indians at the Met Gala 2025

We had earlier reported that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be making his met debut at this year's fashion gala. According to an Instagram post by anonymous fashion and pop culture account Diet Sabya, SRK will wear a Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble for the event.



According to latest reports, Punjabi singer and now a global icon Diljit Dosanjh too would be making his debut at the Met Gala this year. His co-star from Good Newwz, mom-to-be Kiara Advani too is all set to debut at the Met Gala this year.



Industrialist Isha Ambani, who is now a regular at the fashion gala, will also be attending the event.

Celebrities at Met Gala 2025

Several notable celebrities are being considered ahead of the big night, including Joey King, Miranda Kerr, and Chloë Sevigny. Musical sensation Clairo is also expected to bring an enchanting touch to the event, while red carpet favourite Emma Chamberlain is reportedly on the guest list.

The fashion extravaganza is also likely to host Hollywood A-listers such as Nicole Kidman and Zoë Saldaña. Monica Barbaro, Damson Idris, and Malcolm Washington are also said to be among the expected attendees.



Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is also rumoured to attend, with speculation that she’ll be dressed by Louis Vuitton. Natasha Lyonne will be attending the event as a guest of Vogue. Additionally, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Suki Waterhouse, Henry Golding, Jaden Smith, and Joe Burrow are expected to appear under Cartier’s banner. Rality TV star Kim Kardashian is also likely to be present at the event with sister Kendall Jenner.

About the Met Gala 2025

While the guest list is typically kept under wraps untill the final day, the names of some of the bigegst stars world wide are already being speculated.



This year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

Organised and presided over by Anna Wintour since 1995, the Met Gala has become a popular and keenly watched event of fashion. It serves as a fundraiser for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, raisning huge amount each year.

