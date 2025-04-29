If this comes true, it will be the biggest casting coup in the history of cinema. If reports are to be believed, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan may soon be making his Hollywood debut in none other than the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to reports, Khan is still in talks with the studio and trying to finalise a deal.

SRK in MCU?

Speculations of SRK joining MCU were reignited on Monday when popular Marvel scooper @MarvelLeaks22 shared a photo of Khan on their handle, hinting at a potential future collaboration.

The handle had promised more updates, and according to the latest scoop, talks between Khan and Marvel are indeed underway.

Will SRK be part of Avengers: Doomsday?

The post clarified that Khan will not be involved in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which is in production and one of the most anticipated projects by the MCU.

While it isn’t clear how SRK will fit in the larger Marvel Universe, if things are confirmed, it will make SRK of the few Bollywood actors to be a part of the global franchise alongside Farhan Akhtar. Other Indian actors who have featured in the global franchise include Harish Patel and Mohan Kapur.

The tweet read, "NEWS/RUMOR: Shah Rukh Khan ( SRK ) is Rumored to be in early talks with Marvel Studios for a role in a future project ( NOT AVENGERS DOOMSDAY )."

NEWS/RUMOR: Shah Rukh Khan ( SRK ) is Rumored to be in early talks with Marvel Studios for a role in a future project ( NOT AVENGERS DOOMSDAY ). pic.twitter.com/fRSKSVACUt — Marvel Leaks (@MarvelLeaks22) April 28, 2025

This update comes just months after Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie named Shah Rukh as his top pick for a Bollywood actor to join the Avengers. Mackie famously called SRK a “damn best” and expressed a desire to “fly” to an island near India.

Many would recall, Captain America: Brave New World touched upon the emergence of an Eternal in the Indian Ocean, after the events of the 'Eternals', which possibly set the plot for an Indian superhero or villain to emerge. However, it is too early to confirm if SRK will be part of that project.

Khan's presence in MCU

Khan has had a looming presence on the Marvel Universe for sometime now. The actor exists as himself in in the MCU, as Ms Marvel, Kamala Khan's favourite actor. His song from the film Swades has also featured in Deadpool 2.

Apart from Mackie, Benedict Cumberbatch, who portrays Doctor Strange, has also previously endorsed the idea of SRK joining the MCU.

While there has been no confirmation from either Marvel Studios or SRK so far on the project, the post has surely excited his fans, who now wait for an official announcement. Meanwhile, Khan is all set to make his debut at the Met Gala on May 5, 2025. Khan will be wearing a Sabyasachi Mukherjee design for the fashion gala.

