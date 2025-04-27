It’s confirmed! Shah Rukh Khan will be attending this year’s Met Gala marking his debut at the prestigious festival where who’s who of the fashion and celebrity world congregate to celebrate arts and fashion.

Shah Rukh Khan to attend Met Gala 2025

DietSabya, an anonymous social media fashion account on Instagram, confirmed the news. The Instagram account posted the news: "National headlines. Threads in meltdown. Entertainment sites foaming at the mouth. Twitter frenzy et al. Time to shut it down lol. We at DietSabya can confirm: Yes, that is indeed SRK—India's undisputed generational superstar— making his Met Gala debut in May 2025, wearing Sabyasachi (India's biggest luxury brand). But wait, was there ever a doubt? Are we excited? Or...? Catch you on the carpet."

The account also confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will wear Indian luxury label Sabyasachi for the red carpet. Whether he will be in Sabyasachi head-to-toe is something that we will have to wait and watch.

This year’s theme by The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's curator Andrew Bolton, is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. It is inspired by the 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, by Monica L. Miller.

Making her debut at the Met Gala this year is also Bollywood actress Kiara Advani who is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Sidharth Malhotra. Previously, actresses like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt have walked the red carpet.