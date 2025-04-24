Indian filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya who is known for belting out hit romantic films with a background of family drama like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun is open to making a sequel to the former. He thinks a sequel of Maine Pyar Kiya will resonate with audiences at a time when we have a dearth of good romantic films.

Sooraj won't work with Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya sequel

In an interview with TOI, Sooraj Barjatya spoke about working with Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit again if they ever plan on making a sequel to Hum Aapke Hain Koun. He said he would love to cast them in a film again, but it won’t be Maine Pyar Kiya 2.

He said, “I would not want to make a sequel with them, and even if I were offered to make a sequel to Maine Pyar Kiya, it would have a fresh cast.”

He added, “Salman and I share the same level of friendship even after so many years. He might be a star for the masses and puts up that persona, but at heart, he is a simple guy who likes to sit outside the vanity van in a chair and interact with the crew. If there is a good script with characters that suit them, I would work with Salman and Madhuri. One wants to work with stars, but I have always believed that a good script is bigger than anything else. After reaching a certain age, you trust a good film more than a star.”

Bring back the romance in films

Sooraj also spoke about the importance of telling love stories. He said, “It is high time we go back to our roots and make films around simple characters and show dreamy scenes. It is important to keep the Prince Charming alive in our films.”

“We might believe that the youth has fallen for dating apps and relationships are no longer permanent, but I don’t think that’s true. We should never give up on the pure definition of love because everyone at their core does believe in long-lasting romance.”