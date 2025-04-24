Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has spoken out following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed at least 27 lives and injured many others. The Pakistani actor took to his Instagram stories on late Wednesday night to express grief over the incident.

What Fawad Khan wrote about the attack

Taking to his Instagram stories, Fawad wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time."

Abir Gulaal controversy

Fawad’s statement comes amid calls for a boycott of his upcoming film Abir Gulaal, which co-stars Vaani Kapoor and is scheduled to release on May 9 in India. Following the attack and amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, several have called for a ban on the film's release.

In fact, ever since the film's first teaser came out in April, many in India have objected to its release. The Pahalgam attack and the growing tension between the two countries has only intensified the calls for a boycott of the film.



Fawad's co-star from Abir Gulaal, Indian actress Vaani Kapoor, too condemned the violence and wrote on social media, “Have been numb, at a loss of words since the time I have seen the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam. Gutted. Devastated. My prayers are with the families."

Film federations call for boycott

On Tuesday, many on X demanded a boycott of the film. By Wednesday, amid escalating tensions between the two countries, several film bodies too joined in demanding a ban on the release of the film due to Fawad’s casting.



Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, called for a boycott of those who work with Pakistani artists. Meanwhile, the President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) took a firm stance against the release of Abir Gulaal.

“This incident is an act of war against the nation. This isn’t the first time... these attacks have been ongoing for 30 years. We, as a federation, have requested with folded hands to not work with Pakistanis. They come up with bulls*** reasons like artist, community, but ultimately, the nation must come first. People think ‘agar mere ghar ka aadmi nahi mara toh f**k it, I don’t care,’ but if this film’s heroine or the makers’ family members had been shot by the terrorist, they wouldn’t have worked (with Fawad),” said Pandit, adding, "We will issue an order that anyone who works with Pakistani artists will be boycotted by the industry.”

BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), also took a firm stance: “We will not let Abir Gulaal release in India. Action will be taken against the makers (if they release the film).”

Fawad Khan in Bollywood



Hugely popular film and TV star in Pakistan, Fawad Khan made his Indian cinema debut in 2014 opposite Sonam Kapoor in a romantic comedy called Khoobsurat. The film, loosely based on the 1980 classic of the same name.

He later starred alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in the 2016 family drama Kapoor & Sons, directed by Shakun Batra where Fawad's performance was loved by fans and critics alike. His last Bollywood appearance was in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where he shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

In 2016, a ban on Pakistani artists in India was imposed soon after the Uri attack, which was further upheld in 2019 by the All-Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA). The ban stopped the work of all Pakistani artists in India, particularly in Bollywood.

In October 2023, the Bombay High Court rejected a petition seeking to ban cross-border collaborations, stating that the move would be a step backward in fostering peace, unity, and cultural harmony.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, Abir Gulaal is slated to hit theatres on May 9, 2025.