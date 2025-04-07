Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has come out in support of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan who is facing backlash for featuring in the upcoming Bollywood production Abir Gulaal. Patel spoke out in support of Fawad and stated that India's rich cultural heritage doesn't discriminate against art based on nationality.

Addressing the ongoing debate, Ameesha highlighted that the country has always celebrated talent, regardless of its origin, and that art transcends borders. When asked about Fawad's comeback in Bollywood facing opposition, Patel told news agency IANS, “I used to like Fawad Khan before also. We welcome every actor and every musician. This is the culture of India. So art is art; I don't differentiate. International artists are welcome; all around the world, artists are welcome. In any field, painters, musicians, actors, directors, anything.”

Abir Gulaal teaser faces backlash

Fawad is all set to make a comeback on the Indian screen after a gap of 9 years with romantic comedy Abir Gulaal, which co-stars Vaani Kapoor. The teaser was unveiled a few days back. It has ignited significant political and industry controversy, reigniting ongoing tensions over the involvement of Pakistani artists in Bollywood.

Veteran filmmaker and President of the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), Ashoke Pandit had earlier strongly opposed Fawad's casting. Pandit stated, "the entire nation will react" to the actor's comeback, expressing his disappointment with the Indian film industry for continuing to collaborate with Pakistani artists despite an unofficial ban.

In a statement, Pandit had said, “It's a matter of insensitivity towards our national interests. This decision reflects a disregard for the gravity of the situation. Some individuals believe they are above such matters, as if these issues don't affect them. Many argue that art transcends national boundaries, but I challenge that notion. Let me ask you this—out of all the attacks on our country, where have we seen any Pakistani artist or public figure condemn these acts? Not a single one has publicly denounced the brutal attacks carried out against our soldiers, innocent civilians, or our country.”

“If you believe you are above national sentiment, then it's essential that there be consequences. And I assure you, the entire nation will react to this film. I am confident that there will be widespread protests, with people taking to the streets to express their disapproval,” he added.

Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also voiced its objection to the film's release in Maharashtra.

Fawad Khan in Bollywood

Hugely popular film and TV star in Pakistan, Fawad Khan made his Indian cinema debut in 2014 opposite Sonam Kapoor in a romantic comedy called Khoobsurat. The film, loosely based on the 1980 classic of the same name, also featured Kirron Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Aamir Raza Hussain.

He later starred alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in the 2016 family drama Kapoor & Sons, directed by Shakun Batra where Fawad's performance was loved by fans and critics alike. His last Bollywood appearance was in Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where he shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

In 2016, a ban on Pakistani artists in India was imposed soon after the Uri attack, which was further upheld in 2019 by the All-Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA). The ban stopped the work of all Pakistani artists in India, particularly in Bollywood.

In October 2023, the Bombay High Court rejected a petition seeking to ban cross-border collaborations, stating that the move would be a step backward in fostering peace, unity, and cultural harmony.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, Abir Gulaal also stars Vaani Kapoor and is slated to hit theatres on May 9, 2025.

(With agency inputs)