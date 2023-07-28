After shocking allegations, Ameesha Patel says she had father-daughter bond with director Anil Sharma

Last month, actress Ameesha Patel revealed shocking details about the Gadar 2 set as she blamed director Anil Sharma and his production house for the mismanagement. However, weeks after Patel's tweet went viral, the actress shared a few words for the director; however, this time the scenario is totally different.

While interacting with the media, the Gadar 2 star talked about her bittersweet relationship with the director, saying that they both share a father-daughter relationship.

As per ETimes, she said, “We fight, we block each other on WhatsApp, social media. But we are back. That’s our relationship. That’s what we share," as per ETimes.

Her statement came a few weeks after she labelled serious allegations against the director. Taking to her Twitter handle, Patel lashed out at the director, calling him ''unprofessional'' during the shoot. She also revealed that several bills were left unpaid and most crew members were "stranded".

In a series of tweets, she wrote, “There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers, and others, etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!! Yes, they did not !! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a v professional company!”

However, Anil later reacted to the claims and said that Ameesha's claims are false. During the interview with Indian news publication Dainik Bhaskar, he said, “I have no clue why she said all of this. All I would like to say is that this is all false, none of it is true. At the same time, I would like to thank Ameesha Patel. She made my production house famous. What can be bigger than this? I thank her for making our new production house famous.”

Ameesha's post with the director -

Last week, Ameesha shared a happy picture with the director. Sharing the photo with the filmmaker on her Instagram account, she wrote, ''Spent the entire day today with @anilsharma_dir at his office .. a director who I have known and respected for 24 years n counting now !! Enjoyed seeing KHAIRAYAT SONG With him and the entire team 💖💖🙏🏻🙏🏻👍🏻''

More about Gadar 2

The movie is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster romantic action movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The first part was helmed by Anil and featured Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead.