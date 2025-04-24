Tiger Shroff death threat hoax: Mumbai Police arrested a man who sent an assassination threat to Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Police received a call claiming a contract had been issued to assassinate him. The caller told the police that he had been hired by a private security agency owner who also provided him with a revolver and Rs 2 lakh to carry out the hit.

Mumbai Police acted upon the death threat call and lodged an FIR. They then traced the call to Kapurthala, Punjab, where the accused was arrested.

The accused is identified as a 35-year-old Manish Kumar Sujinder Singh, who is reported to have fabricated the entire plot.

Manish was angry with his employers for being penalised at work for repeatedly being absent from work. He wanted to exact some revenge and damage his employer’s reputation. He made the false call implicating his seniors.

Thus, he made a call trying to implicate his seniors.

Khar Police have booked him under IPC Sections 353(2), 212, and 217 for spreading misinformation and attempting to incite fear and unrest.

Tiger Shroff film

Tiger Shroff was meanwhile unperturbed by this and is currently busy working on his upcoming film, Baaghi 4. Directed by A Harsha and backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa. The action-packed film is slated to hit theatres on September 5, 2025.