Ranveer Singh is going to be back as Simmba in a sequel of the 2018 film. Director Rohit Shetty confirmed that his cop universe will be expanding with sequels of Simmba and Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi.

Rohit Shetty confirms Simmba 2 and Sooryavanshi sequel

Speaking with Komal Nahta on his podcast Gamechangers, Rohit said, “Simmba ka bhi part 2 hoga, Sooryavanshi bhi aage badhegi. Aur bhi log aaenge. Aur bhi filmein banengi cop universe mein. So, that's why we created that universe (Simmba’s sequel will happen soon. We also plan to take Sooryavanshi forward. More actors will be asked to join and more films will be made),” the Singham director said.

Rohit Shetty’s cop universe

In the interview, Rohit admitted that initially there was no plan to create a cop universe. He reflected that when he made Singham in 2011, he didn't expect that the film will become such a huge brand. The idea of connecting all the cop films, originated while he was scripting Simmba which starred Ranveer Singh in the lead. The film’s ending led to introducing Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and expand the cop universe.

That’s not all. Now the cop universe had more characters. In Singham Again 2024, new characters were added to the cop universe. Both Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff played cops in the film.

According to Rohit, the idea of having an ensemble cast that included Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone originated in 2019 while he was working on Sooryavanshi. He also clarified that his team had formulated the character arcs of new entrants Deepika and Tiger and how they would have extended parts in future films.

It is not clear yet when Shetty plans to work on the sequels of Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

