If multiple reports are to be believed, Kriti Sanon is all set to join the cast of Don 3 which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The actress has reportedly given her nod to the project in principle and will soon officially sign the film.

A Pinkvilla report stated that Sanon, who won a National Award for her role in Mimi in 2023 has liked her role in Don 3 and will be playing the female lead in the film which will have Ranveer playing the titular character.

“Farhan Akhtar and the creative team of Excel Entertainment were looking to cast an experienced actress with a screen presence on board Don 3, and Kriti Sanon fits the bill like hand in glove. She has the aura to play Roma on screen, and is excited to sign the dotted lines soon,” a source was quoted as saying by the portal.

Don 3 casting

The film was announced in 2023 when Ranveer Singh confirmed in a emotional post that he would be taking the legacy of Don forward- a role that has been made famous by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Farhan Akhtar also was poised to return as the director of the film after a gap of 10 years.

Kiara Advani was roped in to play the female lead but she reportedly had to opt out due to her pregnancy.

Don 3 to go on the floor soon

The film is yet to go on floor despite being announced back in 2023. But with Kriti coming on board looks like the makers are all set to mount the project soon.

According to reports, Farhan has already wrapped up a significant portion of the location scouting and is preparing to collaborate with an international stunt team on the film’s action sequences. “Don 3 will be shot largely in Europe, and the locations are already closed. The script is also locked, and all that remains now is slight polishing alongside the action design. The pre-production work will go on for the next few months, and the team is aiming to take the film on floors by October/November 2025,” the insider added.

Before joining the Don 3 schedule, Kriti Sanon will finish her ongoing commitments, including Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein and Dinesh Vijan’s Cocktail 2.



