New Delhi

Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3 is still on track, the makers have confirmed. There have been speculations on whether the third film in the Don franchise has been shelved or postponed. Now, the production house has set the record straight.

According to reports, the film was initially planned to go on floors in June 2025. But recent reports had indicated that the film's shoot had been postponed due to date issues from the team. However, a note issued by a spokesperson from Excel Entertainment has debunked the news and stated that Don 3 is right on schedule.

“The makers and Ranveer Singh are on the same page that the timelines of Don 3 remain unchanged. Any such news of postponement is not true,” read the note issued by the production team.

The buzz around the delay in the film’s production led to many rumours that it might be on the verge of getting shelved.

“With the timelines firmly in place, the mandates for Don 3 remain ambitious -- delivering a cinematic spectacle that lives up to the franchise’s legacy while setting new benchmarks,” added the press note.

About Don 3

In August 2023, Farhan Akhtar had announced that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise. The announcement was accompanied by a teaser, which featured Ranveer introducing himself as Don. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have famously played the character.

Kiara Advani will be joining Ranveer in Don 3. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kiara shared a brief clip and penned a note. Kiara wrote, "Thrilled to be part of the iconic Don franchise and to be working with this incredible team! Seeking all your love and support as we set out on this exciting journey together (clapper board emoji)." Posting the clip on X, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Welcome to the Don universe @advani_kiara #Don3."

Don 2 was directed by Farhan Akhtar and featured Shah Rukh Khan in the titular character. An official announcement for the remaining cast of Don 3 is still awaited.