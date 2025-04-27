So sweet! Gigi Hadid celebrated her 30th birthday surrounded by her loved ones. The supermodel celebrated her birthday in New York City at Le Chalet. In attendance were her sister Bella Hadid, her parents, mom Yolanda and dad Mohamed Hadid, Russian model Keni Silva and actress Anne Hathaway.

Gigi Hadid's birthday bash was a high-profile event

Gigi, meanwhile, walked in with boyfriend Bradley Cooper. The two came together to the venue, dressed to their nines.

In a surprise public appearance, the two even held each other’s hands. Some even suggested that the model was seen wearing a ring on the wedding finger so she could possibly be engaged too, but we don’t have much information on that.

Gigi Hadid is 20 years younger than Bradley Cooper, and both were previously in high-profile relationship which resulted in kids. Gigi has a child with former partner Zayn Malik. Bradley has a child with Irina Shayk. Gigi and Bradley are said to have bonded over their kids and shared interests.

For her birthday, Gigi wore a low-cut white bustier-style top, black leather pants, and pointed-toe heels. She accessorised with gold earrings and a layer of gold necklaces and slicked her hair back for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Bradley sported an Eagles jacket with a black shirt and black pants.

Bradley and Gigi have been linked together since October 2023.