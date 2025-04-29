Met Gala's most outrageous fashion moments: From Rihanna’s Pope Dress to Priyanka Chopra’s crown

Fashion's biggest night is here, and it's time to look back. The Met Gala is known for its most outrageous and controversial fashion statements. Over the years, celebrities have made sure to show up in looks that went down in fashion history. Here’s a look at some of the most unforgettable appearances:
Cher
Cher, the queen of fashion, shocked spectators in 1974 with her daring choice. She walked the red carpet in a sheer Bob Mackie gown, complete with a white feathered hemline.
Rihanna, 2018
Rihanna is the undisputed Met Gala queen, always turning heads with her fashion choices. But in 2018, she made waves with one of the most opulent creations that did not disappoint anyone, but became a topic of controversy. She wore a bejewelled strapless mini dress with a plunging front. However, the highlight of the dress was a papal mitre, a headdress worn by Roman Catholic bishops.
Kim Kardashian, 2021
Kim knows how to rewrite red carpet rules. The reality star stepped out in a head-to-toe black Balenciaga ensemble. Her look featured a long-sleeved turtleneck bodysuit layered with a mini dress, a trailing train, gloves, boots, and a full-face mask.
Katy Perry, 2018
Straight from heaven! In 2018, the singer channelled her inner angel when she walked the red carpet wearing a gold mini dress with thigh-high gold boots and wings.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 2019
In 2019, Priyanka sent shockwaves when she walked out wearing a dramatic Dior gown. Her look, complete with exaggerated makeup and an eccentric crown, and she looked much similar to Edward Scissorhands from the 1990 fantasy film
Madonna, 2016
Madonna knows how to make headlines — not just for a day, but for years. In 2016, she stunned the crowd in a revealing, sheer dress by Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy, which exposed her breasts and buttocks.