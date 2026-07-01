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Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. to Anand: Doctor-centric Bollywood films to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 14:50 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 14:50 IST

On July 1, India celebrates National Doctor's Day to recognise the efforts of healthcare professionals. Here are a few films that portray the doctor as the central character.

National Doctor's Day
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National Doctor's Day

India celebrates National Doctors’ Day every year on July 1 to pay tribute to the efforts of healthcare workers who work round the clock to save lives. Over the years, Hindi cinema has depicted doctors in a variety of ways, as compassionate healers, mentors and more. So, here are some memorable Bollywood films on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTTs that centre around the medical profession.

Doctor G
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Doctor G

Where to watch: Netflix

This film arrived in 2022 and starred Ayushmann Khurrana as Dr Uday Gupta, an MBBS graduate who dreams of specialising in orthopaedics but somehow ends up in gynaecology. Doctor G showcases a fresh take on gender stereotypes and was widely praised by the audience. Director Anubhuti Kashyap; the cast also featured Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.
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Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Where to watch: OTTplay Premium

This is one of the classic Bollywood films of all time. It combines comedy with social commentary and still has a special place in fans' hearts. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the 2003 blockbuster stars Sanjay Dutt as Munna, a gangster who enters medical college to fulfil his father's dream of seeing him as a doctor. Munna's friendship with Circuit, played by Arshad Warsi, was also an important aspect of the film.

Dear Zindagi
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Dear Zindagi

Where to watch: Netflix

Dear Zindagi focused on addressing a lesser-discussed topic: mental health. Led by Shah Rukh Khan, who played psychologist Dr Jehangir Khan, the 2016 film was directed by Gauri Shinde. The movie follows the journey of Kaira (Alia Bhatt), who undergoes therapy as she struggles with emotional problems and unresolved trauma.

Kabir Singh
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Kabir Singh

Where to watch: JioHotstar, Prime Video

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2019 romantic drama was a blockbuster. It starred Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh, a brilliant but troubled surgeon whose personal life turns upside down after being separated from the woman he loves, played by Kiara Advani. The film has shown addiction, anger and emotional turmoil through the journey of a gifted doctor.

Anand
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Anand

Where to watch: YouTube

Known as one of Hindi cinema's finest films, Anand revolved around the friendship between terminally ill Anand, played by Rajesh Khanna, and cancer specialist Dr Bhaskar Banerjee, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, the 1971 movie beautifully presents the doctor-patient relationship.

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