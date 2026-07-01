/Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. to Anand: Doctor-centric Bollywood films to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Where to watch: OTTplay Premium

This is one of the classic Bollywood films of all time. It combines comedy with social commentary and still has a special place in fans' hearts. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the 2003 blockbuster stars Sanjay Dutt as Munna, a gangster who enters medical college to fulfil his father's dream of seeing him as a doctor. Munna's friendship with Circuit, played by Arshad Warsi, was also an important aspect of the film.

