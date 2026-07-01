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Happy Birthday Pamela Anderson! Scary Movie 3, Barb Wire, The Last Showgirl- Watch these 5 best movies of the actress on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 17:08 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 17:08 IST

Pamela Anderson turns 59 on July 1. Over the years, the actress has cemented her niche in the film industry with bold yet compelling roles. On her birthday, here’s a look at her five best movies.

Happy Birthday Pamela Anderson!
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(Photograph: AFP)

Happy Birthday Pamela Anderson!

Pamela Denise Anderson, popularly known as Pamela Anderson, is a Canadian-American actress, model, and media personality. Delivering bold and compelling performances, she has garnered immense love and respect for her blockbuster projects such as The Last Showgirl, Scary Movie 3, and many more.

The Last Showgirl
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(Photograph: X)

The Last Showgirl

Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

Pamela Anderson stars as Shelly in the drama film. The movie depicts her as a glamorous 57-year-old veteran dancer who is forced to navigate an uncertain future when her long-running Las Vegas revue is abruptly cancelled after a 30-year run.

Scary Movie 3
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(Photograph: X)

Scary Movie 3

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Pamela Anderson is Becca Kotler in the American parody film directed by David Zucker. It follows Cindy Campbell, who comes across a cursed videotape that causes its viewer's death.

Baywatch
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(Photograph: X)

Baywatch

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

One of the most acclaimed 11-season dramas features Anderson as lifeguard CJ Parker. Joining the show in 1992, she quickly became a global pop culture phenomenon. Along with other professional lifeguards, the story focuses on how the team strives hard to control the crowds and keep them safe from the raging seas.

The Naked Gun
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(Photograph: X)

The Naked Gun

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the action-comedy film, Anderson plays Beth Davenport, the love interest of Frank Drebin Jr (Liam Neeson). The story follows her as she seeks Drebin's help in investigating the mysterious death of her brother.

Barb Wire
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(Photograph: X)

Barb Wire

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

It is a 1996 American superhero film which features Pamela Anderson as Barb Wire, a mercenary and bounty hunter who is forced into a secret government plan involving biological weapons when her former lover asks for a favour. The film is widely remembered for its Razzie Award nominations.

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