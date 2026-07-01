On July 1, each year, National Doctor's Day, has been celebrated to honour and celebrate the day for the humans, who do the biggest to save the life of the humans. But did you know why it is celebrated only on July 1, what's special about this day. So for those, here we tell you that the day honours the legendary physician and former West Bengal Chief Minister, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

On this occasion, here are a few fascinating facts about the late doctor, with the story of when Gandhi asked him weather he will give free treatment to 400 million people of India.