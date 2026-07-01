/Lea Seydoux birthday special: Dune, Mission: Impossible, No Time to Die- 7 best movies of the actress on Netflix, Prime and other OTT platforms

Léa Seydoux turns 41 on July 1. The French actress has delivered acclaimed performances in several notable projects, including Dune and No Time to Die. On the occasion of her birthday, here’s a look at some of her most celebrated films.
Léa Hélène Seydoux-Fornier de Clausonne, popularly known as Léa Seydoux, is a celebrated French actress. Known for her remarkable performances across a range of films and TV series, she has received numerous prestigious awards and nominations. On her birthday, here’s a look at some of her best movies and shows that have earned her international recognition.
Where to watch: YouTube
Lea Seydoux features as Emma, who sports a funky blue haircut in one of the much-acclaimed romance dramas. After her breakup with her boyfriend, Adèle, a high schooler, discovers her sexuality after falling for an older art student, Emma.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Seydoux plays Dr Madeleine Swann, a psychotherapist and the love interest of James Bond (Daniel Craig). The film revolves around Bond, who is pulled back into the field to defeat a bioterrorist named Safin.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
In the comedy drama, Seydoux plays Clotilde, a maid at Schloss Lutz. The story follows Gustave H (Ralph Fiennes), who is entangled after being framed for murder. He then embarks on a journey to prove his innocence.
Where to watch: JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
Léa Seydoux is seen in a supporting role as Sabine Moreau, an assassin who worked for Hendricks in Dubai. Centres on Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), an IMF agent, who is recruited to lead Jane and Benji to infiltrate the Kremlin and locate files that will help identify Cobalt, who is out to instigate a nuclear war.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The prestigious Palme d'Or-winning film portrays the role of the loner leader. Set in a dystopian world, it follows David, a newly single man played by Colin Farrell. After being left by his wife, he is forced to stay in a dystopian hotel, where a single person has to find a partner in 45 days or be transformed into an animal of their choosing.
Where to watch: Netflix
The highly acclaimed epic space opera film features Seydoux as Lady Margot. The film focuses on Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), who joins hands with Fremen on Arrakis to seek revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The actress plays Charlotte LaPadite in the comedy war film directed by Quentin Tarantino. It follows two separate storylines, with one relying on a revenge plot by a Jewish theatre owner named Shosanna Dreyfus, played by Mélanie Laurent. The other one focuses on a guerrilla mission by a team of Jewish American soldiers.