/Lea Seydoux birthday special: Dune, Mission: Impossible, No Time to Die- 7 best movies of the actress on Netflix, Prime and other OTT platforms

Where to watch: JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

Léa Seydoux is seen in a supporting role as Sabine Moreau, an assassin who worked for Hendricks in Dubai. Centres on Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), an IMF agent, who is recruited to lead Jane and Benji to infiltrate the Kremlin and locate files that will help identify Cobalt, who is out to instigate a nuclear war.