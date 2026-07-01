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King vs Shakti Shalini and more: Biggest Bollywood box office clashes of 2026

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 20:13 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 20:13 IST

Are you ready for the biggest Bollywood clashes of 2026? From King vs Shakti Shalini to  Alpha vs Baby Do Die Do, here are the Bollywood films set to release around the same time this year.

Bollywood box office clashes
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(Photograph: X)

Bollywood box office clashes

Half of the 2026 is over, and the year gave us several iconic Hindi films to enjoy such as Ikkis, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Border 2. Now get ready to witness some of biggest box-office clashes as there are multiple movies in the line to release in this year. From King vs Shakti Shalini to Alpha vs Baby Do Die Do, here are the Bollywood films set to release around the same time this year.

Alpha vs Baby Do Die Do-July 3
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Alpha vs Baby Do Die Do-July 3

This Friday marks the arrival of spy thriller Alpha and Huma Qureshi's mystery thriller Baby Do Die Do. Headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Alpha is the first female-centric instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and R. Madhavan in key roles. Meanwhile, Baby Do Die Do introduces Huma Qureshi as Baby Karmarkar, a contract killer haunted by her past while working at an NGO supporting people with disabilities.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947-August 14
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(Photograph: X)

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947-August 14

Nearly two decades after Awarapan released, Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the sequel continues the journey of the beloved character and also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. Alongside this, Sunny Deol's historical drama will also release during Independence Day weekend, which also features Shabana Azmi, Preity G. Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, the film is set against the backdrop of Partition.

Eetha vs Vvan-August 28
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(Photograph: X)

Eetha vs Vvan-August 28

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is a biographical drama starring Shraddha Kapoor as Marathi Tamasha and Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The film will showcase the story of the legendary artist's rise and the challenges she faced throughout her career. Vvan: Force of the Forest is also releasing on the same day. The folk-thriller, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar features Sidharth Malhotra, and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role alongside Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Anup Soni in key roles.

Haiwaan vs Udta Teer: September 11
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(Photograph: X)

Haiwaan vs Udta Teer: September 11

This is another notable clash at the Bollywood box office. Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan reunites Akshay Kumar with Saif Ali Khan after almost 18 years. The intense thriller also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher. Meanwhile, Udta Teer is directed by Akash A. Kaushik and stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan.

King vs Shakti Shalini: December 24
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(Photograph: X)

King vs Shakti Shalini: December 24

Shah Rukh Khan's King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is slated for a grand theatrical release during Christmas. Mounted on a reported budget of around ₹350 crore, the action entertainer also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor and Suhana Khan. Releasing alongside it is Shakti Shalini, the latest addition to Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe. Aneet Padda plays the lead character which was first teased in the post-credit scene of Thamma. She was introduced as "the protector, the destroyer, the mother of all."

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