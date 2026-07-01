/King vs Shakti Shalini and more: Biggest Bollywood box office clashes of 2026

Half of the 2026 is over, and the year gave us several iconic Hindi films to enjoy such as Ikkis, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Border 2. Now get ready to witness some of biggest box-office clashes as there are multiple movies in the line to release in this year. From King vs Shakti Shalini to Alpha vs Baby Do Die Do, here are the Bollywood films set to release around the same time this year.