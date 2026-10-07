/Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra expecting second child: A look back at their journey from being co-stars to life partners

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their second child. As the couple prepares to welcome another little one into their family of three, here’s a look back at their journey from being co-stars on Shershaah to life partners.
One of Bollywood's favourite couples, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, are set to embrace parenthood once again. After welcoming their first child, Sarayaah, in July 2025, the couple is now ready to become parents again. On October 7, the couple shared the joyous news of their second pregnancy with their fans and followers in a joint Instagram post. As the Shershaah stars prepare to begin another chapter of their lives, here’s a look back at their love story.
It is believed that the two first crossed paths at a wrap-up party for Lust Stories in 2018, where filmmaker Karan Johar introduced them to each other.
The two later co-starred in the 2021 war drama Shershaah, in which they played Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema. During the shoot, their on-screen romance blossomed into a real-life relationship as they grew closer and fell in love.
For months, the actors kept their relationship private and away from the public eye. However, rumours began swirling after they travelled together to South Africa to celebrate New Year’s Eve in late 2019. Later, during her appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 7, Advani hinted that Sidharth Malhotra is more than just a close friend.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made their relationship official on January 16, 2023, when Kiara shared a romantic birthday post for Sidharth on social media, just weeks before their wedding. She captioned the post, “Whatcha lookin at birthday boy.”
On February 7, 2023, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. Advani looked radiant in a pink lehenga, while Malhotra looked dashing in a metallic gold and beige sherwani.
The actors announced their first pregnancy on February 28, 2025, through a joint social media post. In the photograph, they held a pair of knitted baby socks and captioned the post, “The greatest gift of our lives... Coming soon.” On July 15, 2025, the couple welcomed a baby girl, whom they named Saraayah Malhotra.