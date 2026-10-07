/Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra expecting second child: A look back at their journey from being co-stars to life partners

One of Bollywood's favourite couples, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, are set to embrace parenthood once again. After welcoming their first child, Sarayaah, in July 2025, the couple is now ready to become parents again. On October 7, the couple shared the joyous news of their second pregnancy with their fans and followers in a joint Instagram post. As the Shershaah stars prepare to begin another chapter of their lives, here’s a look back at their love story.