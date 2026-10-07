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Skydance takes the Iron Throne, Hogwarts & Gotham after historic Warner Bros takeover

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 16:17 IST | Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 16:17 IST

In one of the biggest deals in Hollywood history, Paramount's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. has officially placed some of pop culture's most iconic universes under one roof - Skydance.

Characters that belong to Skydance
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Characters that belong to Skydance

A year after Paramount made a shocking intervention in Netflix and Warner Bros.' deal, it has finally acquired one of Hollywood's oldest studios in a $110 billion deal. The merger of the two studios will now be called Skydance.Following the merger, Paramount will now have control over Warner Bros.' several iconic roles, villains, and shows that have had a cult following over the years.As the deal gets finalized, here's a look at the characters that will now call Skydance their new home.

Harry Potter
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Harry Potter

The wizarding world of Harry Potter is one of the most iconic worlds in the Warner Bros. slate. Now, all eight films of the franchise belong to the new world of Skydance. Not only the eight films, but the entire Harry Potter saga -from Philosopher's Stone to Fantastic Beasts spin-offs, Hogwarts Legacy, and future TV adaptations will now call Skydance its new home.

Superman
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Superman

Superman enjoys a huge fan following, and ever since his first film appearance, he has become a massive IP. With live-action films, animated films, series, and associated IP all transferring to the DC library, this gives Skydance control over one of pop culture's oldest and most globally recognised heroes.

Batman
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Batman

Gotham has always been his city, but now the entire IP has a new home, Skydance. One of the most loved characters in comic book history, Batman brings with him decades of iconic films, animated series, games, and spin-offs.

From Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan's dark trilogies to Matt Reeves' The Batman universe, including Robert Pattinson's.

Wonder Woman
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Wonder Woman

One of the most charismatic female superhero. The character's cinematic journey has been nothing short of legendary. Played by Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman brings immense legacy to Skydance.

Game of Thrones / House of the Dragon -
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Game of Thrones / House of the Dragon -

Westeros now belongs to Skydance. One of television's biggest global phenomena, Game of Thrones and its prequel House of the Dragon have only made the fan following stronger. The eight seasons of the original and the three seasons of the sequel, dragons, and Emmy-dominating show, are among the most valuable IPs of Warner Bros.

The Looney Tunes characters
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The Looney Tunes characters

With the major shift in ownership, the sweet and favourite cartoons like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Sylvester, Road Runner and the larger Looney Tunes will now be controlled by Ellison and his company.

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