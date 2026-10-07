/October 7, three years later: Haunting images that captured the horror of the Hamas attack on Israel

WARNING: CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT. Some readers may find the details and photos included in this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Three years after Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, photographs from October 7, 2023, continue to capture the scale of the killing, the panic of those trying to escape, and the grief left behind. From the bloodied toilets at the Nova music festival to burnt-out cars and bodies on roads, these images preserve some of the most haunting scenes from the deadliest attack in Israel's history.