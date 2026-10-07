/October 7, three years later: Haunting images that captured the horror of the Hamas attack on Israel

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a surprise attack across border on Israel. The attack resulted in the killing of 1,221 people, according to official Israeli figures. Three years on, the photographs from that morning remain difficult to look at. They also remain difficult to forget.
WARNING: CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT. Some readers may find the details and photos included in this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.
Three years after Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, photographs from October 7, 2023, continue to capture the scale of the killing, the panic of those trying to escape, and the grief left behind. From the bloodied toilets at the Nova music festival to burnt-out cars and bodies on roads, these images preserve some of the most haunting scenes from the deadliest attack in Israel's history.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lays a wreath during the state memorial ceremony for the third anniversary of the October 7 attack at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem on October 5, 2026.
Netanyahu has vowed there would be no Hamas rule in Gaza as he attended a memorial event marking three years since the militant group's October 7, 2023, attack.
Israel is marking the third anniversary of the October 7 attack on Wednesday, with memorials being held at sites where people were killed and abducted. The attack killed 1,221 people and saw 251 people taken hostage, according to a tally based on official Israeli figures.
The Nova music festival near Re'im became one of the principal scenes of the massacre. Hundreds of festivalgoers were killed there as militants attacked the event and people fleeing it. Israeli documentation says 364 people were ultimately recorded as killed at the festival.
One of the most disturbing images from the Nova festival shows a portable toilet stained with the blood of a partygoer who was killed while trying to hide.
The toilets had become makeshift hiding places as festivalgoers searched desperately for somewhere to escape the gunfire. The UN Commission of Inquiry documented attacks on portable toilets at the festival and found that people hiding there were shot.
The photograph captures the horror of a place that, for those fleeing the attack, was supposed to offer a few moments of safety.
Another photograph from the aftermath shows the bodies of festivalgoers gathered together at the Nova site.
What had been a music festival filled with young people was transformed within hours into a mass casualty scene. Bodies were recovered from across the grounds, including from the festival area, toilets, cars and other hiding places.
The Nova festival ultimately became one of the deadliest locations of the October 7 attack.
The roads leading away from the festival became part of the killing zone.
A photograph of the burnt remains of a vehicle at the Nova site shows the destruction left behind after festivalgoers attempted to flee. Cars were abandoned across the area as people tried to escape the attackers.
A UN investigation documented hundreds of cars around the festival exit and along Route 232. Witnesses described bodies along the road and vehicles that were still burning the following day.
The road that should have carried people to safety instead became one of the most dangerous routes that morning.
Reuters reported seeing bloodied bodies and bullet-scarred vehicles in Sderot on the day of the attack.
The October 7 assault was carried out across multiple locations in southern Israel, leaving communities shattered and hundreds of families searching for relatives.
One of the defining images of October 7 shows a Hamas militant kidnapping an Israeli civilian during the Nova festival near Re'im.
The attack was not limited to the killing of civilians. Militants also abducted people and took them into Gaza.
A total of 251 people were taken hostage during the attack, according to Israeli figures.
Among the images from October 7 is the photograph of a young woman who was killed inside a vehicle.
The image is a stark reminder that the victims were not only caught in the wider chaos of the attack. People trying to escape by car were also targeted as gunmen moved through southern Israel and along roads near the festival.
Investigations into the attack have documented repeated shootings of civilians attempting to flee in vehicles or on foot.
On October 7, 2026, Israelis are marking the third anniversary with memorial events across the country. At Nova, families and visitors are returning to the site where so many people were killed and abducted.
The photographs from that day remain frozen in time: a bloodied toilet, burned cars, bodies gathered after the massacre, a woman mourning someone she loved, and civilians being dragged away.
The attack didn't just claim hundreds of lives that day; it also triggered a devastating war in Gaza, which has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians according to Gaza health authorities, figures regarded as reliable by the United Nations.