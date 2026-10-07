/PM Modi offers prayers at Delhi temple to mark 25 years as head of government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at Shri Vinayaka Mandir in New Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar as he marked 25 years as head of government. Modi’s milestone dates back to October 7, 2001, when he first took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister.
Marking a milestone of 25 years as head of government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Mandir in New Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar and renewed his commitment to serve the country with utmost dedication.
Union Cabinet Congratulates PM Modi
Earlier, the Union Cabinet passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years of continuous leadership as head of government.
Far more than a customary tribute, it celebrates the extraordinary journey of PM Modi guided by the principle of Nation First and Citizen First. Three overwhelming mandates in Gujarat and support in three successive Lok Sabha elections reflect the enduring trust that the public has reposed in PM Narendra Modi.
Ten salient features capture the unbroken thread connecting his leadership of Gujarat with his leadership of India.
The resolution, titled ‘From Gujarat to India: A Development Vision Grows’, traces how PM Modi carried Gujarat’s successful initiatives to the national stage
SWAGAT, through which he personally heard citizens’ grievances, received the United Nations Public Service Award in 2010. It later inspired PRAGATI, bringing governments together to review stalled projects, resolve obstacles and accelerate completion.
The resolution speaks of how PM Modi’s vision unites development, cultural confidence and environmental responsibility.
Climate action progressed from Gujarat’s dedicated department to renewable energy expansion and international partnerships. Yoga, millets, Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Ram Lalla’s consecration strengthened India’s connection with its heritage.
Meanwhile, several ministers and Chief Ministers extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating him on completing 25 years as head of government.
Leaders said PM Modi's 25 years of national service reflected an unwavering commitment to public service, resolute determination, visionary leadership and the spirit of “Nation First”.