Major global powers are accelerating the deployment of artificial intelligence in modern warfare to reduce human casualties and gain a strategic edge. From the US and China to India's DRDO, nations are racing to build autonomous drones, robotic border guards, and smart targeting systems.
The United States military is heavily investing in artificial intelligence to modernise its combat forces. Initiatives like Project Maven aim to integrate advanced algorithms into drone operations for highly precise targeting and surveillance.
The People’s Liberation Army is aggressively pursuing artificial intelligence to rapidly intelligentise modern warfare. State-backed engineers have developed sophisticated autonomous drones and heavily automated cyber warfare systems.
Moscow is actively integrating complex algorithms into its daily military operations across multiple combat zones. The Russian military heavily prioritises the development of lethal autonomous weapons and AI-powered surveillance drones.
The Israeli military relies heavily on artificial intelligence for mass intelligence gathering and rapid target acquisition. Defence contractors are also deploying autonomous vehicles to patrol highly contested border security zones.
India is actively developing complex artificial intelligence technologies for surveillance, cybersecurity, and autonomous vehicles. The Defence Research and Development Organisation is leading a massive national effort to integrate these systems directly into frontline combat units.
The British Ministry of Defence is investing millions of pounds to improve operational efficiency with smart algorithms. These new military projects include predictive maintenance for heavy combat equipment and autonomous vehicles for reconnaissance missions.
South Korea is advancing military artificial intelligence by deploying highly automated surveillance systems along its borders. The nation is currently testing unmanned ground vehicles specifically engineered for dangerous reconnaissance missions.