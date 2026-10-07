Stephen Hawking warned that highly competent artificial intelligence could redesign itself and outsmart human evolution. He urged researchers to closely align AI goals with human survival to prevent an existential disaster. Read more below.
Hawking warned that once artificial intelligence reaches a certain level of autonomy, it could redesign itself at an ever-increasing rate. Humans, who are severely limited by slow biological evolution, simply would not be able to compete.
He clarified that the real risk of artificial intelligence is not a malicious robot, but a highly competent one. If a superintelligent AI develops goals that do not align with human survival, humanity could be easily wiped out.
Speaking at Cambridge University, Hawking stated that creating successful AI could be the biggest event in our history. However, he noted it could also be our last, unless humanity learns how to avoid the associated risks.
In his final years, Hawking joined other leading tech experts in warning against a global AI arms race. He argued that autonomous weapons could easily become the ultimate tool for oppression if not heavily regulated.
In his final book, Brief Answers to the Big Questions, Hawking left humanity with a clear final plea. He urged scientists and policymakers to ensure that AI development is always kept strictly in the service of humans.