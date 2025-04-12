Nick Jonas recently opened up about his and Priyanka Chopra's plans for their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in the entertainment industry. While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jonas revealed that his three-year-old daughter has a natural talent for singing.

He shared that he and Priyanka have discussed the possibility of Malti pursuing a career in entertainment but emphasized that it would ultimately be her decision.

A possible career in entertainment

“We have talked about it a lot. It's going to be her choice. We have a three-year-old, and she loves to sing. I think a career in entertainment is a wonderful career. It's also scary as a parent to think about all the things that I went through, my wife has gone through in her career. Your one sort of job in life is to protect your kids but it's also to let them fly and live their life,” said Jonas.

Malti's not a football fan

Jonas also spoke about how Malti is not interested in football, despite attempts to introduce her to the sport. “She's singing a ton and I'm like, 'Uh-oh'. She's not into soccer, though. We tried to take her to soccer practice, she wasn’t having it,” he laughed.

Nick and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in 2018, and their daughter, Malti Marie, was born in January 2022.

