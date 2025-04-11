Hrithik Roshan's recent hang-out sesh with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in New York has led to confirmed reports that the actress will be a part of the upcoming Krrish 4. The movie will mark the directorial debut of Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik's fan meet reveals clues

The actor, currently on a US tour to celebrate 25 years in Bollywood, shared that he met with the actress and her husband and attended Nick Jonas's Broadway show The Last Five Years during a fan meet-and-greet.

"Last night, I was with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, watching his Broadway show, which is, by the way, brilliant. He was absolutely amazing in it. It's called The Last Five Years, in case you haven't seen it. We were chatting, and he actually told me that he is from New Jersey," said the actor.

Chopra's returns to India's biggest superhero franchise

Speculations of Priyanka Chopra's return started when she commented on the post announcing the project was officially in pre-production. The actress played the role of Priya Mehra, Hrithik Roshan's love interest in Krrish 2 and Krrish 3.

Soon after, Pinkvilla and IANS confirmed that the actress would be returning to the beloved superhero franchise. The last entry, Krrish 3, was released in 2013 and was a massive success, grossing ₹393 crores ($45.8 million) worldwide.

The Krrish franchise began in 2003 with Koi... Mil Gaya and has grossed ₹605 crores ($70 million) worldwide across its three entries. It remains India’s most successful superhero saga.

