Nitanshi Goel, known for her breakout role in Laapataa Ladies, paid a heartfelt tribute to Bollywood legends Hema Malini and Sushmita Sen during a fashion show in Mumbai. As she walked the ramp, Nitanshi paused to touch Hema Malini’s feet and shared a warm hug with Sushmita Sen, who was seated in the front row.

Hema Malini responded with a warm smile, placing her hand on her chest in acknowledgement, while Sushmita Sen exchanged a few words with Nitanshi and applauded her as she resumed her walk.

Breakout performance in Laapataa Ladies

Nitanshi received widespread acclaim for her performance in Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, where she portrayed Phool Kumari, a newlywed bride who is separated from her husband during a train journey. Her role earned her the IIFA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

What’s next for Nitanshi Goel

The film, based on Biplab Goswami’s award-winning short story Two Brides, was India’s official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards. Nitanshi’s next project, Chaniya Toli, is expected to be released in 2026.

