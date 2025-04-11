The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman teased a cosmic conflict between the team and Galactus in the upcoming Marvel movie. Shakman also revealed that Pedro Pascal's Mister Fantastic is awestruck by the scale of his power.

Galactus and his heralds

In the comics, Galactus, also known as the Devourer of Worlds, is a cosmic entity who consumes planets to sustain his life force. But despite this, he is a necessary evil for the upkeep of the universe. He uses his heralds, individuals given a portion of his cosmic power, as messengers to worlds before he devours them.

One of his heralds is the Silver Surfer. There are multiple people who take on his mantle in the comics. In Fantastic Four: First Steps, we see the Shalla-Bal version, who will be played by Julia Garner. Bal is the immortal Empress of the planet Zenn-La, who voluntarily serves Galactus in exchange for him sparing her homeworld.

Matt Shakman shares insights

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Matt Shakman shared a few insights into Galactus, saying:

"I didn't want to just use motion-capture for Galactus. I wanted to actually have someone there embodying the part, so we've built an entire costume for him, and we've done a lot of photography testing to figure out, How do you make sure that the scale is correct? How do you film Mount Rushmore?"

He also teased Mister Fantastic and his assessment of Galactus, saying:

"It is definitely a scale of threat which Reed has never experienced. Even the smartest man in the world is awestruck by a being that outdates his understanding of time."

Welcome to the family.



Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour: First Steps arrives in theaters July 25. pic.twitter.com/vkJNJQBBmk — Fantastic Four (@FantasticFour) February 4, 2025

No doubt, the first clash between the Fantastic Four and Galactus is something MCU fans will be looking forward to watching on the big screen. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set for a worldwide release on 25 July 2025.

