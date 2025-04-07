Actor Paul Walter Hauser will be making his debut in the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Hauser, who has delivered critically acclaimed performances in Richard Jewell and Black Bird, opened up about joining the MCU and expressed his excitement for the film.

The movie will officially introduce the iconic superhero team of Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Set in a 1960s-inspired alternate Earth that features futuristic technology, this version of the Fantastic Four is already famous and beloved by the public.

Hauser on Fantastic Four: First Steps

Speaking on the Sam Roberts’ Show, Hauser, who is rumoured to be playing the Marvel villain Mole Man, shared, "I don’t think I’m speaking out of school. And I think, from what I’ve seen, and obviously I can’t say much about it, but I will say the short time I was on set, dude, they’re making a cool movie, man.

"This is a smart, chic Marvel movie that really focuses on family as part of the theme. And you really kind of fall in love with those characters, I think."

On Marvel’s recent struggles

Hauser also gave his thoughts on why recent Marvel entries may not have resonated with audiences: "And that’s what’s missing is sometimes if you don’t fall in love with these characters, and you keep putting them in peril, we don’t really care. You know, you got to make us care first. And I think Marvel’s hopefully getting back to some of that."

Meet the cast

The film boasts an impressive ensemble, including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, Paul Walter Hauser, and John Malkovich.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set for a worldwide release on 25 July 2025.

