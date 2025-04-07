Happy 61st Birthday Russell Crowe: 5 films that deserve way more hype

A powerhouse performer
As Oscar winner Russell Crowe celebrates his 61st birthday today, it’s a great time to reflect on his remarkable career. Spanning four decades, the actor has delivered some powerhouse performances and blockbuster hits. While films like Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, and L.A. Confidential are often heaped with praise, and rightfully so there are movies where the actor has given equally, if not better, performances that deserve their time in the spotlight. So, let's take a look at five movies that deserve way more hype.
Master and Commander (2003)
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, directed by Peter Weir, is a brilliant period drama that, despite critical acclaim, was a box office disappointment. The movie captured the sense of adventure, awe, and the sheer terror of early naval expeditions, and Crowe gave a commanding and nuanced performance.
The Nice Guys (2016)
This buddy comedy starring Crowe and Russell Brand as a tough enforcer and a down-on-his-luck private eye is arguably one of the most underrated comedies of the 2010s. The movie, despite positive reviews, flopped at the box office. Crowe and Brand have incredible chemistry and will leave you in splits.
The Next Three Days (2010)
In this thriller, Crowe stars as John Brennan, a husband desperately trying to prove his wife's innocence after she is framed for murder. Crowe's portrayal of a man on the edge who will stop at nothing to keep his family safe is memorable to watch. The movie is a must-watch for thriller fans.
A Good Year (2006)
Crowe's second collaboration with director Ridley Scott after their blockbuster hit Gladiator was a slice-of-life romantic comedy that did not connect with critics and audiences at the time, who perhaps were expecting something as epic in scale as their last movie. Despite this, A Good Year is a beautifully made film with stellar performances.
The Insider (1999)
This brilliant and gripping biopic is about Dr Jeffrey Wigand, the man who exposed how tobacco companies were using poisonous chemicals while making their products. Despite receiving critical acclaim and earning Crowe his first Oscar nomination, the movie is often overshadowed by the actor's later performances.