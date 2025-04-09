Krrish 4 will soon take shape.

Called an ambitious project by original Krrish helmer, Rakesh Roshan, Krrish 4 will mark son Hrithik Roshan’s debut in filmmaking. Also, report by India Today suggests that Hrithik might play triple roles in the film – his father Rohit, superhero Krrish, and the villain.

Hrithik and Preity to collaborate on a film soon

Reports also suggest that Hrithik will collaborate with his longtime on-screen partner Preity Zinta. Hrithik and Preity have given several hit films together.

As for the storyline, the film will explore time travel, packed with high-end technology. The storyline is believed to be inspired by global blockbusters like Infinity War and Endgame.

As for the cast, in addition to Preity Zinta, the film is also expected to have Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Oberoi, and Rekha reprise their roles from previous films. Nora Fatehi has also been reached for a powerful, action-packed role. A source revealed, "The plan is for Krrish to move through different timelines-past and future-to eliminate a major threat. While high on VFX and production, the film will stay rooted in family emotions and relationships."

In an Instagram post, Rakesh Roshan shared earlier that Hrithik Roshan will mark his directorial debut with Krrish 4. He wrote, "Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings."

Hrithik is currently filming War 2.