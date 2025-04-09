We are possibly at a juncture where in Bollywood we have more star kids trying out their hands at acting than seasoned ones. With more number of star kids trying their luck, we wonder what Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa has in plans.

Nysa to not work in films?

At a recent event, Kajol when asked about Nysa’s big Bollywood debut, made some shocking statements. Even before trollers could start a campaign on nepotism, Kajol said, "Bilkul nai..no, I think..vo 22 saal ki ho gaye hai..hone wali hai abhi.. I think she has made up her mind that ki nai aane wali hai abhi. (Definitely not. I think she is 22 years old and I think she has made up her mind that she will not be coming to Bollywood currently)," at the News18 event.

Kajol's advice on being different from the rest

Kajol then spoke about pursuing what you like and prioritising individual choices when asked to give advice to young actors who are starting off now. She said, “Pehle baat main yeh kehna chahungi ki please don’t take advise from everybody. Most importantly ki kyunki agar aap puchenge mujhe kya karna chahiye toh 100 log khare hoke bolenge tumhe yeh karna chahiye, tumhe apna naak badlo, tumhe apna haath badlo, baalon ka colour badlo, yeh karo vo karo. (First of all, I would like to say, please do not take advise from everybody. If you ask people about what you should do, then 100 people would stand up and tell you to change your nose, hand, hair colour, this or that).’

Kajol mentioned that people remember those who stand out from the crowd rather than blend into it.

Kajol's films

On the work front, Kajol will next be seen in mythological horror film, Maa. The film will be directed by Vishal Furia, who is currently in news for helming Nushrratt Bharuccha-led horror film Chhorii 2. The film also features Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on June 27.