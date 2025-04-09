Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Saif Ali Khan narrowly escaped major injury as a burglar entered his Mumbai residence and stabbed him several times on being apprehended. Mumbai police has filed a 1000-pages chargesheet against the accused nabbed, who happens to be a Bangladeshi national identified as Shariful Islam.

The man entered Saif Ali Khan’s residence in the wee hours of the morning with an intention to commit theft. He ended up bruising Saif Ali Khan who reached on time when he and wife Kareena Kapoor heard a scuffle in their children’s bedroom.

Police taking action against accused

According to the chargesheet, “Islam stabbed the actor multiple times, causing injuries to his thoracic spine.”

Post the stabbing, Saif Ali Khan was rushed to the hospital. He had to undergo emergency surgeries and was discharged five days later.

Since the case invited intense media scrutiny and involved a high-profile person, the police launched a massive manhunt, analyzing CCTV footage and digital footprints. A breakthrough came when “the accused made a UPI payment via Google Pay to purchase a paratha and a bottle of water.” This payment led the police to the guy who was apparently hiding in a labour camp in Thane.

During the investigation, police recovered the weapon used in the attack, Islam’s blood-stained clothes, his mobile phone, and a fake Aadhaar card bearing the name “Vijay Das.”

It is purported that the fake name helped him stay in India illegally.