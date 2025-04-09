Babil Khan, son of Indian late actor Irffan Khan will next be seen in ZEE5 film Logout in which he plays a digital content creator (social media influencer) named Pratyush. Completely obsessed with his phone and addicted to it, he faces a nightmare when a fan takes over the control of his life when he hacks into his phone.

ZEE5 took to Instagram and shared an intriguing trailer of Babil's film. The video introduces Pratyush, a social media influencer who is a complete phone addict and is about to hit 10 million followers.

Babil to next play a digital creator

The post was captioned: "The lines between what we consume and what consumes us are about to get blurry. #Logout premiering on 18th April, only on #ZEE5."

On the film, director Amit Golani said, "Directing Logout has been an immensely rewarding experience. At its heart, the film delves into the complex and often unsettling relationship between individuals and their growing dependence on the digital world — especially our increasing reliance on smartphones. It explores how overdependence on our phones has crept into every aspect of life, and how helpless we can feel without them.”

Actor Babil Khan said, "I’m really looking forward to audiences experiencing Logout. The film has already been showcased at several international film festivals, earning great reviews, and now, I can’t wait for its release on ZEE5, where a wider audience will get to see it. This role truly pushed me out of my comfort zone, immersing me in the digital world — a space that’s both fascinating and dangerously unpredictable. Playing a modern-day influencer and navigating the complexities of virtual success was a unique challenge, especially since my character is so different from who I am in real life. I’m incredibly proud to be part of a story that feels so relevant today, shedding light on the darker side of our online lives. Logout is an intense, fast-paced thriller, and I can’t wait for viewers to join my character, Pratyush, on this gripping journey”.

About Logout

Helmed by Amit Golani and written by Biswapati Sarkar, Logout in addition to Babil, also features Rasika Dugal, Nimisha Nair, and Gandharv Dewan in pivotal roles.

Logout has journeyed to film festivals before coming to OTT. It was previously showcased at the 21st Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2024, Mal Del Plata 2024, Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2024, and the River to River Florence Indian Film Festival 2024.