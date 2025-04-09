Randeep Hooda is excited to return to action after five years. The last we saw him sporting those muscles was in his Hollywood debut film Extraction with Chris Hemsworth. Randeep is now gearing for the premiere of his film Jaat with Sunny Deol as plays a man named Ranatunga.

Jaat will release this week in India.

Excited about stepping back into action, Randeep called this experience "absolutely kicking" and a refreshing change from his recent roles.

Randeep Hooda in doing action in Jaat

Talking about his return to action, Randeep Hooda said, "I have always loved action as a genre. There is something raw, visceral, and thrilling about it. After playing intense characters in biopics and embodying law enforcement roles, getting to unleash my dark side as the menacing Ranatunga in Jaat has been exhilarating. I had been missing action, and this film gave me the perfect opportunity to get back into that space. The choreography, the high-octane sequences, and the sheer physicality of the role—it has been a challenging yet fulfilling experience.”

“Playing a character who is as ruthless as he is charismatic is something I’m really looking forward to showcasing. Extraction was the first of its kind for me, to be an Indian actor taking on a full blown action role in the west, was a thrilling experience,” he added.

Jaat is described as a gripping action thriller that delves deep into the power dynamics of rural India, intertwining themes of revenge, honor, and survival.

Randeep excited to return to action after Extraction

As for Randeep’s role in Extraction, the film earned him global recognition. The film directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by the Russo Brothers, released on Netflix in 2020 earning incredible reviews for Randeep’s action avatar.