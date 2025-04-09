Standup comedian Kunal Kamra is not interested in joining Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss. Kunal was reportedly offered a chance to appear in the upcoming season as a contestant but he passed upon that offer.

Kunal turns down offer to appear in Bigg Boss

Taking to Instagram, Kunal shared a screenshot of a conversation with a casting director who had reached out to him to discuss the opportunity. The man claimed to be a casting agent for the upcoming season of the reality show, which is known for its share of controversies and drama.

The message from the casting director read, "I am handling the casting for this season of Bigg Boss and your name came up as someone they might find interesting. I know it might not have been on your radar, but honestly, it’s such a mad platform to show your real vibe and win over a massive audience. What do you think? Should we talk about it?"

Responding to the message, Kunal wrote, “I would much rather check into a mental hospital…" He posted the story with a song from Salman Khan film, Radhe.

Meanwhile, hand down, Kunal Kamra is the most-talked-about comedian in the country having stirred up a controversy with his “joke” on Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde. Ever since a video of him making the joke went viral, lots of venues have been vandalised including the one where it was filmed. Also, he has been slapped with various FIRs for alleged defamation and remarks deemed to amount to public mischief.

Post the episode, Kunal claims he has been receiving death threats. He has had to leave Mumbai and seek refuge in his home state of Tamil Nadu. He has since approached the Madras High Court and successfully secured interim protection against potential arrest by the Mumbai Police in connection with the FIR.