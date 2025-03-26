Kunal Kamra is not lying lie amid the whole Eknath Shinde controversy. After he angered a political faction with his “traitor” joke aimed at Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and in the wake of multiple FIRs, Kunal Kamra has now released a satirical parody video which features bits of party workers vandalising the venue and bits of his original standup that angered people.

The music video of part of his original standup video that was released on YouTube. He mixed the parody song with clips of vandalism that took place at the venue where Kamra performed the original set. It also included a recent vandalism video at The Habitat.

Meanwhile, BMC workers resumed demolition at Mumbai’s Habitat Studio. Officials cited rule violations as the reason for the action.

In response to the demolition, the comedian criticised the authorities. He clarified that the venue had no control over his content and should not be held responsible. He also posted a statement on Instagram and wrote, “An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party.”

“Attacking a venue for a comedian's words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes, because you didn't like the butter chicken you were served,” he added.

Kunal Kamra's new parody video

Kunal parodied the Hindi adaptation of We Shall Overcome (Hum Honge Kamyab). He replaced the lyrics with his own parody version, Hum Honge Kangal (We will be poor).

In his parody video, he can be seen singing, “Mann mein andhvishwas, desh ka satyanash (Blind faith in the heart, destruction of the nation) in place of the original lyrics. The video also referenced Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse and Asaram Bapu, the self-styled godman currently serving a life sentence for a 2013 rape conviction.

Kunal Kamra is not sorry for his “traitor” joke

Kunal Kamra has said that he will not apologise for calling Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a “traitor”. “I will not apologise. What I said is exactly what Mr. Ajit Pawar (Ist deputy CM) said about Mr. Eknath Shinde (2nd Deputy CM). I don't fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down,” he wrote on social media.

Eknath Shinde on the joke

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde said, "Freedom of speech is there. We understand satire. But there should be a limit. This is like taking 'supari' (contract) to speak against someone. Otherwise, action causes reaction.”