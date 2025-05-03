Ajith's mass masala gangster movie Good Bad Ugly is still going strong at the box office. The movie is currently the third highest-grossing movie of 2025 behind Chhaava and L2: Empuraan, and audiences can enjoy the movie at home as it gets an official OTT release date.

Netflix bags streaming rights for Good Bad Ugly

Netflix has acquired the OTT rights for Good Bad Ugly for a whopping ₹90 crores ($10 million), and the movie will start streaming on the platform on 8 May and will be available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Avaru rules ah avare break pannitu velila varaaru na… sambhavam iruku. 8 May anniku sambhavam irukku. 🔥

Watch Good Bad Ugly on Netflix, out 8 May in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam#GoodBadUglyOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/BkISFURnff — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) May 3, 2025

What is Good Bad Ugly about?

Ajith plays a reformed gangster named AK "Red Dragon" who is forced out of retirement after his son is kidnapped by an old rival. The movie was a big hit with audiences and grossed over ₹242 crores ($28 million) worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2025.

The movie is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and has a reported budget of ₹200 crores ($23 million), making it one of the most expensive Indian movies of the year. The supporting cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.

The RED DRAGON has set the box office on fire 🔥🔥



Book your tickets for #GoodBadUgly now!

🎟️ https://t.co/jRftZ6vpJD#BlockbusterGBU pic.twitter.com/4T1g8iTqkt — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 24, 2025

Good Bad Ugly will be streaming on Netflix on May 8, 2025.