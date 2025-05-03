Batman turns 86: Here are 6 animated films that outshine the live-action ones

Batman turns 86

1 /7

6 Animated films that outshine the live-action ones

The iconic superhero created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger made his comic book debut today in the year 1939, in the 27th issue of Detective Comics. The Caped Crusader is one of the most popular superheroes in the world and has made multiple live-action appearances. However, some of the best depictions of Batman have come from animated movies, so let's take a look at six movies about the Dark Knight that will put the live-action movies to shame.