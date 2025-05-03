Advertisment
Batman turns 86: Here are 6 animated films that outshine the live-action ones

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

The iconic superhero created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger made his comic book debut today in the year 1939, in the 27th issue of Detective Comics. Catch these six classics that define the Dark Knight better than most live-action adaptations.

Authored by: Achu Krishnan
The iconic superhero created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger made his comic book debut today in the year 1939, in the 27th issue of Detective Comics. The Caped Crusader is one of the most popular superheroes in the world and has made multiple live-action appearances. However, some of the best depictions of Batman have come from animated movies, so let's take a look at six movies about the Dark Knight that will put the live-action movies to shame.

Set in Victorian-era Gotham City, Batman is on the hunt for a vicious serial killer who stalks the streets of his city. Inspired by real-life serial killer Jack the Ripper, the movie will keep you guessing with its twists and turns.

Batman comes under attack from a mysterious new vigilante called The Red Hood, who has a devastating connection to his past.

Set in the far future, where Bruce Wayne has retired and taken a protégé, the duo find themselves at the mercy of the Joker, who seems to have returned from the grave.

Based on the critically acclaimed comic by Frank Miller, Batman is focused on coming out of retirement to face off against a deadly new threat and save Gotham. The movie and its sequel are a must-watch for fans of The Dark Knight.

Batman is in a race against time as Gotham is under attack by a serial killer who commits murders on holidays throughout the year. The movie and its sequel are considered to be one of the most faithful adaptations of the source material and a fan favourite.

Considered by many fans as the best Batman movie ever made. Mask of the Phantasm follows the Caped Crusader as he tries to stop a masked vigilante named Phantasm who is murdering Gotham City's crime bosses.

