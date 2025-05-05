Donald Trump is banned from Met Gala! Check out the other celebrities who are in the list

Met Gala!
Met Gala 2025 is just a few hours away, and the world can’t wait to witness the fashion extravaganza unfold at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. While celebrities from across the globe and all walks of life are set to strut down the red carpet in their most iconic sartorial choices, did you know that a few famous faces are banned from attending the event or are not interested in attending the event? Yes, and one of the biggest names on that list is none other than US President Donald Trump.
Donald and Melania Trump
US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, were once regular attendees at the Met Gala. However, if reports are to be believed, he was banned by Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue. Wintour banned him after Trump was elected as the President for the first time in 2017. During her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2016, Wintour said she had no intention of ever inviting Trump to the Met Gala again. Trump made his last appearance in 2012.
Zayn Malik
Zayn Malik would rather prefer to do something productive than attend the Met Gala. After attending the event with his then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, the former One Direction member said that the Met Gala is not for him. Speaking to GQ, Malik said, ''Now, it’s not something I would go to.” He added, “I’d rather be sitting at my house, doing something productive, than dressing up in really expensive clothes and being photographed on a red carpet. To do the self-indulgent ‘Look at me, I’m amazing’ thing on the red carpet, it’s not me.”
Tina Fey
Comedian and actor Tina Fey has reportedly been banned from the gala after she made demeaning remarks, calling the event a ''jerk parade.'' Speaking to talk show host David Letterman, Fey said in 2010 that she would never go again in future. “I went and I dragged my husband along with me too, which I’m still in trouble for,” she said back then. “Everyone is there, everyone. If you had a million arms, all the people you would want to punch are there,” she continued. “Clearly I will never go again.”
Lili Reinhart
Riverdale star Lili Reinhart attended the Met Gala in 2018, 2019, and 2021. However, after criticising Kim Kardashian for wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress, Reinhart believes she may no longer be welcome. In an interview with W Magazine, Reinhart said, “Was fun, but after going again this year, I don’t think I’ll be invited back ... I said a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress.''
Tim Gunn
Fashion expert Tim Gunn has been allegedly banned after he remarked on Wintour. He caused an open war after he revealed it in an interview. Watching Wintour being carried down by two bodyguards. In an interview with E! Entertainment. Tim revealed, “I was asked what is the most unforgettable thing I’ve ever seen in fashion and I said, ‘It’s easy. It was watching Anna Wintour being carried down five flights of stairs by two bodyguards—two big hulking men—from a fashion show.’ All hell broke loose. It was insane. We’ve had an open war ever since."
Rebecca Minkoff
Real Housewives of New York star Rebecca Minkoff thinks that she has been banned from the MET Gala. Reason? An awkward moment with Anna Wintour. Speaking on the Two Ts in a Pod podcast, she shared, “You’re not allowed in the elevator with Anna. … I’ve been told that if she gets in the elevator, you can’t get in with her. I’m still overthinking it 15 years later. Maybe that’s why I’ve never been invited to the Met Gala."