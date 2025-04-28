Loved 'Haunting of Hill House'? These 5 Horror Series Will Give You Goosebumps

Marianne (2019)
Marianne is a French mystery horror thriller TV series released in 2019. It was directed by Samuel Bodin and is about a terrifying witch who invades real life through fiction. It features celebrities like Victoire Du BoisLucie Boujenah, Tiphaine Daviot, and more.
The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020)
The Haunting of Bly Manor is an English suspense, mysterious, supernatural horror TV series released in 2020. It was directed by Mike Flanagan and is about orphaned kids, ghosts, an au pair’s tragic death, and a deeper psychological storyline. Furthermore, it features celebrities like Amelia Eve, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas and others.
Archive 81 (2022)
The Haunting of Bly Manor is an American drama horror TV series released in 2022. It was directed by Rebecca Thomas and is about an archivist hired to restore a collection of tapes who finds himself reconstructing the work of a filmmaker and her investigation into a dangerous cult. It features celebrities like Mamoudou Athie, Dina Shihabi, Evan Jonigkeit and others.
Midnight Mass (2021)
Midnight Mass is an American psychological vampire horror TV series released in 2021. It was directed by Mike Flanagan and is about an isolated island community that undergoes a philosophical ride with haunting twists. It features celebrities like Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Kristin Lehman and others.
Brand New Cherry Flavor (2021)
Brand New Cherry Flavor is an American splatter horror mini-TV series released in 2021. It was directed by Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion. This series is about a film director who undergoes a horror supernatural revenge. It features stars like Rosa Salazar, Catherine Keener, Eric Lange, and others.