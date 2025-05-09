Reliance Industries has revealed that it has pulled its trademark application for Operation Sindoor after online backlash. The application was filed on May 7th, and the company clarified that the trademark was filed by a junior employee without authorisation.

Reliance releases statement

In its official statement, the company said "Reliance Industries has no intention of trademarking Operation Sindoor, a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery. Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application, which was filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation."

Media Statement



Reliance Industries has no intention of trademarking Operation Sindoor, a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery.



Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application,… — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) May 8, 2025

Netizens call out the company

Netizens reacted to the news and called out Reliance and other Bollywood studios for attempting to capitalise on a sensitive national issue.

Caught red-handed, now backpedaling! #Reliance Industries quietly withdraws its trademark application for ‘Operation Sindoor’. Was it public outrage or a guilty conscience? Either way, exploiting national tragedies for corporate branding is a new low—even for Reliance.… pic.twitter.com/2hPEGKNhBK — Vijay Kumbhar (@VijayKumbhar62) May 8, 2025

Height of shamelessness and greed.



On the very day the Indian Armed Forces executed 'Operation Sindoor,' Reliance Industries Limited filed a trademark application for the name of this operation in class 41 which pertains to entertainment etc. pic.twitter.com/NFvS2XTQf0 — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) May 8, 2025

Can cronies be any more shameless?



Yes they can.



Reliance Industries tried to trademark “Operation Sindoor” for entertainment.



After outrage, they withdrew the application. pic.twitter.com/0SuWyYp5A9 — Armaan (@Mehboobp1) May 8, 2025

Can someone actually claim ownership over a military operation name?



Reliance Industries applying for a trademark on 'Operation Sindoor', & that too for entertainment purposes, raises serious questions. Is this really about entertainment?



This isn’t branding, it’s blatant… pic.twitter.com/WWr8mZnPsw — Archana Pawar 🇮🇳 (@SilentEyes0106) May 8, 2025

While the whole country is in a state of war, it means business for the film industry. The Trademark for "Operation Sindoor" has already been applied for by the people in industry. Expect a movie soon.#OperarionSindoor #Trademark pic.twitter.com/iF7xUkBfVJ — Adv. Rupesh Sharma (@i_rupeshsharma) May 7, 2025

@RIL_Updates, your "junior person" excuse for trying to trademark "Operation Sindoor" is absolute garbage—and you know it. A billion-dollar empire like you doesn’t let interns mess with IP filings, especially not hours after a military op that led to civilian deaths in Poonch.… — Rahul Saxena (@rahulvinodsaxen) May 8, 2025

We lost little kids in Poonch yesterday 💔



We lost our brave soldiers 💔



Our schools were attacked 💔



Reliance owned by Mukesh Ambani has already filed documents to get trademark of Operation Sindoor. To make movies and series & make money?



Please say one word for him. pic.twitter.com/KQJBx6ScVC — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) May 8, 2025

Without your knowledge? Four of your companies filed trademark applications for '#operation_sindoor'.



Under category of #Entertainment



This is Corporates & Modi Patriotism 🤡, Shameless profiteering by Indians, all pointing to a pre-planned move aligned with #Modi and #BJP’s… pic.twitter.com/mMk0bWz5Au — Raja🇮🇳 | Basi🇵🇸 (@abaseeth) May 8, 2025

You guys lost public favour as soon as you tried to buy out the name - Operation Sindoor. Understand not everything can be bought. Jitni jaldi trademark apply kiya tha utni jaldi solidarity dikha dete — Rishabh Sharma (@Rishabhs103) May 8, 2025

Shameless bunch of people.



One is trying to use Army's operation for political gains



And Mukesh Ambani is trying to Seek Trademark Registration Of 'Operation Sindoor'



#OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/wiolE4GU7h — 👑Che_Krishna🇮🇳💛❤️ (@CheKrishnaCk_) May 8, 2025

What Is Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor targeted nine terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, one of the deadliest in Kashmir in recent years. On April 22, gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists, resulting in the deaths of 26 innocent people.

