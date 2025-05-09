Reliance Industries has revealed that it has pulled its trademark application for Operation Sindoor after online backlash. The application was filed on May 7th, and the company clarified that the trademark was filed by a junior employee without authorisation.

Reliance releases statement 

In its official statement, the company said "Reliance Industries has no intention of trademarking Operation Sindoor, a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery. Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application, which was filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation."

Netizens call out the company

Netizens reacted to the news and called out Reliance and other Bollywood studios for attempting to capitalise on a sensitive national issue.

What Is Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor targeted nine terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, one of the deadliest in Kashmir in recent years. On April 22, gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists, resulting in the deaths of 26 innocent people.

