Online reactions pour in after news that the Cardinals watched the Oscar-nominated movie Conclave to prep for the ongoing Papal election. Conclave stars Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Thomas, who is tasked with investigating the major candidates during a papal election.

Film helps prepare for Papal conclave

According to a report from Politico, Catholic Cardinals watched the film as a way to better prepare themselves with all the procedures of elections, ahead of the election of the new Pope.

Cardinals are watching “Conclave” the movie for guidance on the conclave IRL.https://t.co/bwUGgLbNRh — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) May 6, 2025

The internet reacts

Here are some of the funniest reactions to the news

is there a vatican watch party or are they streaming solo? — Debayo 🌱 (@debayo_xx) May 7, 2025

normalize watching movies as research — Apparat (@appartio) May 7, 2025

they will start asking sisters if they know any tea about other cardinals 😭😭 — eri˚❀*·ꕤ. (@eternalcumslimz) May 7, 2025

Lmao im crying this can't be serious 😭 pic.twitter.com/yo9dEQ3UIH — Denji (@denji_chainsw) May 7, 2025

we live in an incredible age..... — Amir Khan Chamkani (@Amir_Chamkani) May 7, 2025

I can't believe this 🤣🤣🤣 — Mr. Sushi (@Barasimgha) May 7, 2025

Hope the Holy Spirit moves quicker than the plot of that film. — Peanut (@nutwaifuz) May 7, 2025

That's wild, but do what you gotta do. — Anders Johansen (@AJohansen592) May 7, 2025

The 2025 Papal Conclave is currently underway. A total of 133 Cardinals from across the globe are meeting in Vatican City to elect Pope Francis's successor.

