Online reactions pour in after news that the Cardinals watched the Oscar-nominated movie Conclave to prep for the ongoing Papal election. Conclave stars Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Thomas, who is tasked with investigating the major candidates during a papal election.

Film helps prepare for Papal conclave

According to a report from Politico, Catholic Cardinals watched the film as a way to better prepare themselves with all the procedures of elections, ahead of the election of the new Pope.

The internet reacts

Here are some of the funniest reactions to the news

The 2025 Papal Conclave is currently underway. A total of 133 Cardinals from across the globe are meeting in Vatican City to elect Pope Francis's successor.

