Papal power plays - From The Two Popes to Godfather 3, here are 6 Gripping movies about the Vatican

Here are 6 gripping movies about the Vatican
From political intrigue to ancient mysteries, these movies give audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the running of Vatican City. Whether they are based on real life or fiction, these movies explore the tension between power, faith and the divine. So here are six gripping movies about the Vatican
The Two Popes (2019)
An engaging and humanising drama on Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis that has some brilliant performances from Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce.
Angels & Demons (2009)
Tom Hanks stars as Robert Langdon, who is in a race against time to solve an ancient mystery at the heart of the Vatican in this thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat.
The Shoes of the Fisherman (1968)
Set during the Cold War, the movie follows the journey of a newly elected Pope and the burdens and responsibilities that come with it. It explores how the Vatican functioned as both a political and spiritual authority at a time when the world was on the brink of all-out war.
The Godfather Part III (1990)
The third instalment in the Oscar-winning crime drama takes a look at inspiration from two real-life Papal banking scandals of 1981–1982, when the Vatican was accused of funnelling covert United States funds to the Polish trade union Solidarity and to the Nicaraguan Contras.
Conclave (2024)
A deep dive into how the Vatican vets candidates for the next Pope, the movie stars Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, who is tasked with investigating secrets and scandals about the major Papal candidates.
The Agony and the Ecstasy (1965)
A brilliant drama on the conflicts that arose between legendary Renaissance artist Michelangelo and Pope Julius II during the 1508–1512 painting of the now iconic Sistine Chapel ceiling.