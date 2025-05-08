Shaken not seen: 6 underrated James Bond films that deserve a rewatch

6 underrated James Bond films that deserve a rewatch
As the first movie in the iconic James Bond franchise, Dr. No, celebrates its 62nd anniversary, we decided to look at six films from the long-running franchise that tend to get overlooked. While entries like GoldenEye, Skyfall, and Goldfinger always find themselves on must-watch lists, these six Bond movies flew under the radar and deserve some love.
Dr. No
The first movie on this list is the first-ever James Bond movie, where Sean Connery won the hearts of the world over as 007. While the movie was a success at the time of its release, it tends to get overshadowed by later entries in the franchise.
The Living Daylights
Timothy Dalton often tops the list as the most underrated James Bond, and The Living Daylights marks his debut as the iconic spy. Bond is tasked with assassinating a KGB general.
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Actor George Lazenby’s first and last appearance as James Bond. 007 is in a race against time to stop Blofeld, the head of SPECTRE, who is holding governments across the world hostage by threatening to destroy the world's food supplies with a new bioweapon.
The Man with the Golden Gun
James Bond is in a deadly cat-and-mouse game with the world's deadliest assassin, Francisco Scaramanga, as they both try to retrieve a device that holds the key to solving the world's energy crisis.
Licence to Kill
James Bond goes rogue after he is framed by a deadly new enemy. The movie is unique in the franchise thanks to its darker and grittier tone, and is a definite must-watch.
Octopussy
While on the trail of a Soviet general who has gone rogue, James Bond uncovers a vast conspiracy that threatens the whole of Europe with nuclear annihilation.