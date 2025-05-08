Kantara: Chapter 1 has kickstarted its last filming schedule. Slated for a release this October, the mega ambitious film is back after winning hearts in 2022 with Kantara.

The shooting location of Kantara Chapter 1 is about 20 km from Kundapur.

Kantara: Chapter 1

Hombale Films is leaving no stone unturned in taking the legacy of their 2022 film forward. Kantara makers curated an extensive war sequence for Kantara: Chapter-1 which was crafted by national and international specialists. More than 500 skilled fighters were brought in for the sequence curating. One-of-a-kind, the sequence features 3000 people.

For the sequence, actor-director Rishab Shetty underwent a 3- month long and extensive training where he mastered the art of horse riding, Kalaripayattu and sword fighting.

To shoot this massive sequence, the makers identified a very unusual real location in the mountains of Karnataka. Hombale films shot this sequence in an entire town spanning 25 acres situated on the terrains of the state for around 45 - 50 days.

Makers promise that with Kantara: Chapter 1, the scale is expected to reach the next level.

Hombale Films’ Kantara: Chapter 1 is all set to release on October 2, 2025.