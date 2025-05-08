On May 7, India gave a befitting reply to the horrific terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists. In a retaliatory strike, News Delhi launched Operation Sindoor that targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Since the strike, tensions have escalated on both sides of the border. Amid all this, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has called out the renowned Pakistani actors, who have sided with Pakistan in Operation Sindoor.

Advertisment

Also read: Exclusive: Bhool Chuk Maaf gets direct OTT release amid Indo-Pak tensions, will other theatrical releases follow suit?

On Wednesday (May 7), the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) shared a post on the X account.

In this, the association strongly called out the remarks made by Pakistani actors on Operation Sindoor, which was carried out against terrorism.

Advertisment

In a media release, the association said, ''The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly condemns the anti-India statements made by Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and actor Fawad Khan, who have openly criticised India and questioned the nation’s actions in defence of its sovereignty.''

Media Release



All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) Strongly Condemns Anti-India Statements by Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan



Mumbai, India – The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly condemns the anti-India statements made by Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and… pic.twitter.com/pEjqzAgy8a — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAOfficial) May 7, 2025

Advertisment

They wrote, ''Mahira Khan labeled India’s military response as a “Seriously Cowardly” act, while Fawad Khan, instead of condemning terrorism, focused on criticizing India’s stance and supporting divisive narratives. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly condemns the anti-India statements made by Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and actor Fawad Khan, who have openly criticized India and questioned the nation’s actions in defense of its sovereignty.''

Instructions to industry

In the post, further, the association instructed the Indian film industry to stop supporting those who disrespected India.

''It is time for the Indian film industry to understand that blindly supporting these artists under the pretext of “art” is a betrayal of national pride. Some individuals in our industry continue to show sympathy and support for Pakistani artists, ignoring the sentiments of our nation,'' they wrote.

Discontinue Pakistani content

On Thursday (May 8), the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in India has directed all OTT platforms to ‘discontinue' content which have originated in Pakistan with immediate effect.

The advisory, issued by the Ministry, references the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, highlighting that publishers must avoid content that affects India’s sovereignty and integrity.

The advisory also stated that content which might incite violence or disturb public order must also be avoided.